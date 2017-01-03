Broward sheriff sworn in for 2nd term

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Scott Israel took the oath of office on Tuesday as he begins his second term as Broward’s top cop.

Hundreds watched on as Israel was sworn in at the Faith Center in Sunrise.

“And that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of sheriff of Broward County Florida on which I’m about to enter so help me God,” Israel said.

Israel won reelection with more than twice as any votes he needed to beat his top opponent, former BSO Sergeant Santiago Vazquez Jr.

