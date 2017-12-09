LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel explained his decision to release evidence in Wednesday’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance footage released Friday afternoon shows 47-year-old Jean Pedro Pierre chasing Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sean Youngward before knocking him to the ground. The video ends with BSO Deputy Steven Briggs fatally shooting pierre.

The tragic scene also prompted BSO to release body camera footage.

On Saturday, the sheriff defended the decision to release the videos. “We need to be transparent. We need to be open, and the community needs to see what happened,” he said. “I brought body cameras into this agency for a reason. I brought body cameras so you, the public, the command staff, so that we know what happened.”

The incident remains under investigation. It is unknown at this time whether anyone will face charges.

