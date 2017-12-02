FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Scott Israel is fighting hunger this holiday season by taking part in a grocery giveaway in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

Israel teamed up with the Wayne Barton Study Center’s Good News of Christ Ministries and Cox Media Group to distribute free food at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Israel stressed the importance of this event. “If we can’t do this, they’re going to go hungry,” he said. “Worry about homework, sports. They don’t need to worry about food coming to the house.”

Wayne Barton told 7News he remains committed with ensuring residents do not go hungry during the holidays. “It’s very important for us to do this in a very proactive way … reestablish the bridge between the community and law enforcement,” he said.

