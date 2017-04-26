FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held a somber ceremony in honor of deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel joined deputies and other BSO employees in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday, to pay tribute to 32 members of the department who have died in the line of duty. BSO’s aviation unit flew overhead in their honor.

“General Patton said, ‘Let’s not mourn the men that we’ve lost, but let’s thank God that these men lived,” said Israel, “and that’s what we are here to do today, to thank God that these men and women shared their lives with their communities.”

Among those honored at the ceremony were BSO Sgt. Chris Reyka, Deputy Christopher Schaub and Deputy Daniel Rivera.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.