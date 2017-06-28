Broward school employee sentenced for drug investigation obstruction

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A former Broward County School District employee is behind bars for obstructing a drug investigation.

Porsha Session was sentenced to three years behind bars Wednesday for allegedly committing the act motivated by revenge.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty and said she did it to spite her unfaithful husband, who is a police officer.

She warned suspected drug dealers that police were after them.

