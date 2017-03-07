Broward School Board passes resolution protecting students from immigration enforcement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the wake of President Donald Trump’s new immigration plans, a South Florida school district has voted in favor of a resolution that would ensure students remain safe on campus.

The Broward County School Board is now the first in the state to pass a resolution that declared themselves as a safe place for students regardless of their immigration status.

Tuesday’s motion came as a response to families who fear mass deportations under the current administration. “Our kids need to be safe and protected from this,” said Mavi Ramirez of Parents Are Immigrants. “It’s the school board’s responsibility to ensure that our children’s mental and emotional health is maintained.”

Under the resolution, immigration enforcement activities will not be conducted on school campuses.

However, Commissioner Donna Korn of Broward County Schools questioned the district’s authority. “I’m not comfortable going with a resolution where I’m saying something that I’m not empowered to say,” she said.

Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie said that Tuesday’s vote empowers students who attend the county’s schools. “It sends a message of how they ought to view the world, how they need to respect, celebrate and tolerate other cultures,” he said.

Community members said protecting the children is their first priority. “Our children are worth it,” said one woman. “Our communities are worth it. There is a moral imperative.”

The school board passed the resolution unanimously.

