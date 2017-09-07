Broward residents prepare for evacuations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With mandatory evacuations scheduled to begin at non on Thursday, residents of Broward County are getting ready.

Mazen Sharrif loading up after a long day of getting his home ready for Irma’s arrival.

“We have been here for almost four hours, trying to get some plywood so we can board up some of our windows,” said Sharrif. “I want to get this taken care of.”

Earlier in the day while many Broward homeowner’s boarded up — county officials saying it’s time to pack up, and now it’s in mandatory evacuation along the coast starting noon, Thursday.

“Areas east of Federal Highway, including the barrier islands,” said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief.

Some volunteers gathered to help cover windows in Fort Lauderdale.

“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” said Jorge Santiago.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it’s the best bet to be safe — reminding residents to stay inside during those dangerous storm conditions.

“We’ll stop responding when winds reach a sustained speed of about 45 miles an hour, they need to be safe and secure as well,” said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Traffic was at a stand still with gas stations across Broward County. Long lines and frustrations at pumps, and some stations like this one at Andrew’s Avenue in Fort Lauderdale — pumped out.

“Channel 7News, I saw that prepare this list, which is what you guys had, so I’m out here trying to make it happen,” said David Deal.

Many trying to make a final run to stock up on supplies, but running dry.

“It’s hard to find water. Water’s cleared out in all of this area,” said Kela Chatelis.

Publix is bottling water as fast as possible and bagging ice to fill shelves. Shelters are also scheduled to open doors Thursday at noon. Meanwhile, many here at home depot in hollywood still have a lot of work ahead of them, and not a lot of time left.

“So, I have to do what I have to do. That’s all you can say.”

Also — in Broward county, evacuation zones are a bit simpler. There are only two zones: A and B. Starting with with Zone A — Category 1 or 2 hurricane evacuate east of the Intercoastal, or A1A.

Meaning people living along the coast from Hallandale Beach — North to Deerfield Beach.

With Zone B, Category 3 or stronger, evacuate east of Federal Highway, or US-1. That’s from Hallandale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, all the way up to Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach.

