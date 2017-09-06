Broward residents east of U.S. 1 to evacuate starting Thursday at noon

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief has ordered a mandatory evacuation for all Broward County residents east of US-1 starting at noon, Thursday.

Officials declared a local state of emergency, Wednesday. Evacuations will begin at 12 p.m., Thursday, for coastal area residents east of Federal Highway, including the barrier islands.

Low-lying homes and mobile homes are also being evacuated.

Shelters will begin opening Thursday at noon.

For more information on evacuation zones, click here.

If an evacuation order includes your home, officials say it’s best to stay with family or friends just outside the evacuation area. If that’s not possible, emergency shelters will open in Broward but should be considered a last resort.

County government operations will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Transit will continue to take place depending on Hurricane Irma.

If you have special needs, register for a shelter ahead of time. And don’t forget to pack the basics: toiletries, medication, clothes, pillows, blankets, books, even an iPad to keep the kids happy.

Regardless of where you go, the message from officials is clear: If an evacuation order is issued where you live, you need to leave.

Curt Sommerhoff: “If you decided not to evacuate, it’s probably not going to be safe for us to send somebody to get you. Now you’re going to be stuck with your decision. You’re on your own.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Broward Emergency Management Division

http://www.broward.org/emergency/pages/default.aspx

