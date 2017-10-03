Broward Passport Day allows for extended hours to apply for passport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For those who work during the week and aren’t able to get their passport from a government office, now there is a day for you.

Broward County officials have announced Passport Day, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Passport Day is a special event in which passport facilities are open outside of normal business hours to allow travelers to come in without an appointment.

Broward will be holding passport day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Central Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

