FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief spoke at a somber ceremony in honor of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Broward County Aviation Department hosted the event at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Thursday.

Sharief said the event is a reminder that Americans must always unite in times of crisis. “I’m sure we all remember what we were doing on the day of 9/11. We remember the sadness, anger and fear that we all shared as a nation,” she said. “When America is under attack, we all come together. Fear takes a back seat and honor prevails.”

A permanent memorial at FLL’s Terminal 1 is home to several artifacts from the World Trade Center.

