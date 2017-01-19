Broward Humane Society taking in dogs rescued from meat trade

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of dogs arrived in South Florida, Thursday, after a rescue mission in South Korea.

The 12 canines were part of a group of about 200 dogs saved by Humane Society International from dog meat farms. The Humane Society of Broward County is taking them in, along with several other Humane Society chapters in Florida.

“We’re going to give them time to rest,” said Broward Humane Society spokesperson Cherie Wachter. “Our clinic staff will start evaluating them in the next couple of days. Then we’re going to have our dog trainer evaluate each dog individually, so we can see about their personality and what’s going to be involved for a family that wants to adopt them.”

After their exams, the dogs should be available for adoption to good homes.

Humane Society International has rescued more than 750 dogs as part of its campaign to end the dog meat trade.

