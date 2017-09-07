Broward Humane Society evacuates hundreds of cats, dogs before Irma

(WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County has begun transporting hundreds of cats and dogs, Thursday morning, on the heels of Hurricane Irma’s South Florida impact.

According to the Humane Society’s Instagram, more than 150 cats and dogs will be evacuating to San Francisco, where the animals will be sheltered during Irma. ” They are on their way thanks to assistance from the stony LaRussa Animal Rescue Foundation, Wings of Rescue, FreeKibble.com, GreaterGood.org and the Rescue Bank,” said the Broward Humane Society on Instagram.

These pets being evacuated comes before the official mandatory evacuation order at noon, Thursday, for parts of Broward County.

