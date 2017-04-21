Broward firefighters to assist in battling Collier County wildfires

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Twenty-five Broward County firefighters are preparing to head to Florida’s Gulf Coast to help battle two massive wildfires that sparked in Collier County on Thursday.

7News cameras captured crews at a fire station in West Broward shortly after they were scheduled to drive to Naples. The firefighters are from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, as well as the Coral Springs, Davie and Plantation Fire departments.

Officials said the wildfires sparked in Eastern Collier County, Thursday afternoon. As of Friday afternoon, the flames have scorched about 3,000 acres.

Authorities issued an evacuation order for several neighborhoods in the area. About 2,000 homes were evacuated or were affected in some way.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has activated helicopters from the Florida National Guard to assist crews. “We’re providing all the resources we can. We are coordinating activities to make sure that everything you see in Collier County, we’re going to fight these fires,” he said. “We’re going to make sure they’re here. We’re going to get them here as quickly as we can.”

“Our thoughts are with all the folks that are in the area. We’re going to do everything we can to protect your homes,” said Greater Naples Fire Rescue Chief Kingman Schuldt.

The governor also expressed his gratitude to the state’s firefighters. “The most important thing is, we are very thankful that we have the firefighters we do at the state, local and federal level that are willing to put their lives at risk to keep us all safe,” he said.

Officials with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said they are still unsure about what their job will be once they arrive in Collier County.

As of Friday afternoon, no injuries have been reported.

