Broward Fire Rescue gets stuck rescuing stranded airboaters

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Fire Rescue came to the rescue of several airboaters who got stuck in West Broward but not before getting stuck themselves.

The airboaters got stuck on a dry patch when they reached out for help.

After some manpower and a few shoves, they were able to get the boat back in the water … only to get stuck in the mud themselves.

Three hours later, everybody was good to go.

