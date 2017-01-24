Broward elementary teacher charged with DUI

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County second grade teacher has been charged with a DUI after driving while intoxicated and crashing into a truck, early Friday morning.

According to police, 26-year-old Llana Muransky was behind the wheel when she crashed into a truck on the Florida Turnpike, just south of Miramar Parkway.

Officers said she failed a roadside DUI test and was then arrested.

The teacher now faces one charge of driving under the influence.

