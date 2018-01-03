Broward declares county-wide cold weather emergency through Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Broward County officials have declared a multi-night cold weather emergency as a strong cold front pushes through South Florida.

Temperatures are projected to reach the low 40s overnight from Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 5. It will get even colder in inland areas, with lows reaching the upper 30s.

As result, county officials declared a cold weather emergency from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, from 6:30 p.m., Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, and from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The county is urging the homeless to seek shelter indoors during these periods.

Cold night shelters for homeless individuals have been set up at the following locations:

Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach City Hall

100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (Southeast Corner)

(Pickup location to go to a shelter)

Fort Lauderdale

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Blvd.

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

Hollywood

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott St.

(Shelter location only)

If the weather forecast changes, the county said shelters may be extended or canceled. For more information, call the Broward County Homeless Hotline – 954-563-4357 (HELP).

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.