Broward County to distribute water at four locations

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County, along with several local municipalities, has opened four Water Points of Distribution sites to help provide water for residents who have not had access to clean water.

The locations are currently at:

CB Smith Regional Park

900 N Flamingo Road

Pembroke Pines 33028

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Howard C. Forman Human Services Campus

851 Poinciana Drive

Pembroke Pines 33025

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

McTyre Park

3501 SW 56th Avenue

West Park 33023

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Patrick Meli Park

2901 SW 52nd Street

Dania Beach 33312

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

At McTyre Park, there were a line of cars with people hoping to receive water.

Dania Beach Mayor Tamara James was present at the Dania Beach distribution center. “It’s very important, especially because we have a boil water advisory for the west part of Dania Beach,” said James. “It’s very important that we help our residents in the time of need.”

James added she’s not limiting the water distribution to Dania Beach — they are handing out water for anyone that was affected by Irma.

Some residents picking up water said they remain without power. “We did very well,” said a resident. “We’re still out of electricity, but we’re hoping that we get it back today.”

The hours of operation are subject to change depending on the supply of water and the needs of the local community. The distribution is limited to one case of water per vehicle.

For any questions regarding boil water notices in these areas, call 954-831-3250.

