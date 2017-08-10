Broward County teachers learn about new robotics program

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public School teachers are putting their skills to the test in a unique workshop.

One hundred teachers from across the district took part in a development workshop to learn about VEX robots.

“This is a competition for VEX robotics,” said Cypress Bay High School teacher, Angela Ashley, “and this is the teachers learning the new system that we got as a NASA grant with the REC foundation so that we can now take our knowledge and our experience, and use it in our classroom.”

Their students will be using the same technology for the upcoming school year.

The new robotic equipment and resources will enhance the STEM program.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.