Broward County tax clerk suspected of stealing $100K from creditors

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County tax clerk has been arrested after he allegedly stole at least $100,000 via proceeds from property auctions and possibly putting the county on the hook for more than $1 million.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Roberto Martinez of Pompano Beach Thursday.

Deputies said he worked for the county for at least 10 years to ensure creditors received money owed from the sale of homes delinquent on taxes.

Detectives said Martinez would funnel some of the money from those companies to his own pockets.

Some of the rightful creditors want the money owed to them.

“If the county has to pay it back, it affects all of us, all property owners, because the county is supposed to be the watchdog for our tax money,” said BSO Detective John Calabra.

Martinez is facing several charges including organized fraud, grand theft and money laundering.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.