Broward County Public Schools to start early in 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County school board’s new calendar will have classes for the 2018-2019 school year starting earlier than usual.

The school board approved the new schedule in a vote Tuesday. According to the Sun-Sentinel, the first day of classes will be on Wednesday, Aug. 15, breaking the long-standing tradition of having classes start on a Monday. The 2017-2018 school year began on Monday, Aug. 21.

The plan calls for the last day of school to be on June 4, 2019. Thanksgiving break runs Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Friday Nov. 23, while spring break would run March 25 to March 29, 2019. Schools would be closed on Election Day, Nov. 6, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

The calendar also ensures that schools can offer final semester exams before the winter holiday on Dec. 24.

