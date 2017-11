FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting their own discounts for Black Friday.

The organization has announced that they will cutting adoption fees in half for all pets aged 1-year-old and older. They will also be waiving adoption fees for select pets.

TODAY IS THE DAY! Avoid the mall crowds on “Black Friday.”

The adoption fee will be ½ price for all pets one year of age and older. Plus, we will be offering “Door Busters” all day long which means the adoption fee will be waived for select pets. pic.twitter.com/a9XDBwhJZO — H.S. of Broward Co. (@HumaneBroward) November 24, 2017

The event begins Friday at 10:30 a.m.

