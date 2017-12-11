Broward County extends cold weather emergency to Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With temperatures projected to drop again Monday night, Broward County has extended a cold weather advisory through Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures in the area will be in the mid-40s tonight, so as a result, a Cold Weather Emergency has been declared from 6:30 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials have established cold night shelters for homeless individuals at the following locations:
- Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach City Hall
100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (Southeast Corner)
(Pickup location to go to a shelter)
- Fort Lauderdale
The Salvation Army
1445 West Broward Blvd.
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
- Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center
2056 Scott St.
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
Officials said if the weather forecast changes, shelters may be extended or canceled. For more information, call the Broward County Homeless Hotline – 954-563-4357 (HELP).
