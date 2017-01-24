Broward County expected to settle in transit bus dragging of teen

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is expected to settle a case where a teen was dragged then run over by a transit bus.

Surveillance video showed 14-year-old Jerry Cunningham sticking his hand in the door of the bus as it pulled away.

Seconds later, Cunningham fell and was partially run over as his mother watched. The accident was horrifying, bus passengers and witnesses alleged.

Cunningham’s parents sued, and their son’s life is now permanently altered by a traumatic brain injury.

A settlement with the county for as much as $850,000 is expected to be approved, Tuesday.

According to Broward County, Cunningham’s medical bills totaled $640,000.

Cunningham is 18 years old now and working to graduate from high school.

