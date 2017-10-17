Broward County dedicates day to state’s 1st female high school quarterback

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County has named Oct. 17 Holly Neher Day in honor of the first female high school starting quarterback in state history.

The teen was honored at the Broward County Governmental Center by the Vice Mayor Beam Furr, Tuesday.

Neher claimed the title in September when she stepped on the football field as the quarterback for the Hollywood Hill Spartans.

She threw two touchdowns and took her team to victory against the Pompano Beach Golden Tornadoes.

