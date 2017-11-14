Broward County celebrates 1 year of adoption center with event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Animal Care Adoption Center is celebrating their one year anniversary with a special adoption event this weekend.

The center has marked their one-year anniversary in the best way by putting the focus on the rescued animals who need to find a forever home.

The event is set to take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center near Southwest 24th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Adoption fees will be waived on all pets thanks to Friends of Animal Care. Adoptions also include spaying/neutering, a physical exam, vaccinations, as well as Broward County Rabies Registration tag and a microchip.

If you’d like more info, go to: http://www.broward.org/Animal/Pages/Default.aspx

