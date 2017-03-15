Broward College named among top 3 community colleges in the US

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Planning on furthering your education? You should probably stay right here in Florida, because not only has the Sunshine State been ranked as the number one state for higher education, but it’s now home to two of the top three community colleges in the U.S.

The Aspen Institute has awarded Broward College as one of the top three community colleges in the country.

Broward College received the award of Finalist with Distinction. The only other college to receive this award this year was Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida.

According to the report, the institute analyzed over 1,000 community colleges in the nation in order to determine their top 10 finalists of the 2017 Aspen Prize, an award that honors institutions for community college excellence.

We found cheer "leaders" in anticipation of the #AspenPrize 👈 pic.twitter.com/dXUBbKK9ei — Broward College (@BrowardCollege) March 14, 2017

Proud to be one of the Top 3 Colleges in the Nation by The Aspen Institute. Happy to be a Finalist-with-Distinction of the 2017 #AspenPrize pic.twitter.com/iMWn3431eA — Broward College (@BrowardCollege) March 14, 2017

Congratulations, Broward College!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.