FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders trained for a potential plane crash scenario at a South Florida airport, Frdiay evening.
The Broward County Aviation Department conducted an airport training drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The exercise tested the agencies’ response to a potential emergency.
Friday’s scenario involved two commercial aircraft that collided near the airport’s north runway.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.