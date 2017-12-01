FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders trained for a potential plane crash scenario at a South Florida airport, Frdiay evening.

The Broward County Aviation Department conducted an airport training drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The exercise tested the agencies’ response to a potential emergency.

Our training drill is complete. We conducted this drill because the safety of our passengers is of utmost importance to us. Due to the wide spread use of social media outlets, we chose to practice communicating via Twitter during this drill. The Airport is open and operational. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) December 2, 2017

Friday’s scenario involved two commercial aircraft that collided near the airport’s north runway.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.