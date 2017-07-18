Brother of hit and run victim demands justice

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The brother of a woman struck by a hit-and-run driver in Sunrise is asking anyone with information on who committed the horrific act to come forward.

Michelle Holguin was struck by a car while riding her bike home from a restaurant where she works, near West Sunrise Boulevard and North Flamingo Road, Sunday morning.

“He should come forward. I wouldn’t want it happening to his family, leaving her on the side of the road like a piece of meat. It’s not right, someone out there knows something. Just come forward,” said the victim’s brother Joseph Holguin.

The 53-year-old waitress remains in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

