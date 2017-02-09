Brother of Denver Broncos player charged with second-degree murder

MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man with hopes and dreams of playing professional football has now been charged with second-degree murder.

The younger brother of Denver Broncos player Kayvon Webster, 18-year-old Antoine Webster, had a bright future, which has now been shattered. A talented football player himself, he was recruited by multiple universities.

Webster was a three star recruit for the University of Massachusetts, where he signed a letter of intent to play. However, he never enrolled.

Webster now faces charges for the murder of 23-year-old Gerald Griffin. “The victim was riding his bicycle, and then he has some words with your client, and then your client shot him and fled,” said Judge Mindy Glazer as she read the accusations against Webster.

Mid-January, near Northwest 77th Terrace and 13th Court, Griffin was gunned down.

Miami-Dade Police put out a wanted flyer for Webster. However, he later turned himself in.

Webster’s classmates at American Senior High School were shocked by the news. “Everybody was talking about it yesterday,” said student Tiffany Molina.

The teen’s attorney, Jonathan Jordan, argued the case is based on eye-witness accounts, but he hasn’t been able to question.

“It sounds like the warrant is missing a lot of information,” Jordan said. “There’s nothing to corroborate anything, and it’s really early in the investigation.”

Webster is being held without bond.

7News reached out to the coach of the team at University of Massachusetts, but he has not yet responded.

