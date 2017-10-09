Broken sewer line triggers water advisory in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken sewer line in Northeast Miami-Dade has prompted county officials to issue a water advisory, Monday.

7Skyforce HD hovered above Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews as they worked on repairing the rupture at 7900 Williams Island Blvd. Officials said the 18-inch sewer line break resulted in a spill into the water.

Officials urged residents to avoid contact with water at Maule Lake and Little Maule Lake, as well as the kayak launch and swimming area at Oleta River State Park.

The advisory also applies to the following private marinas:

Marina Palms Yacht Club

Williams Island Marina

Plaza del Prado Condominium Marina

Commodore Plaza Condominium Marina

The Florida Department of Health and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are currently testing the water. Officials will not lift the advisory until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.