Brightline train service set for South Florida in January

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A higher-speed passenger train that is eventually expected to run from Miami to Orlando is set to launch operations in South Florida.

Brightline officials told local news outlets that the initial service between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach will begin the week of Jan. 8. The Miami station is scheduled to come on board within three months.

The parent company, All Aboard Florida, had planned to launch the $3 billion project between Miami and West Palm Beach over the summer. But a variety of legal, financial and environmental factors delayed the projects.

The train will run on the Florida East Coast Railway tracks. Brightline says it expects to run 16 trips daily between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Each segment will take about 30 minutes.

