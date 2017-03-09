Brightline train service from South Florida to Orlando faces new delay

(WSVN) - If you were hoping to catch the new Brightline train to Orlando, you’re in for a longer wait.

Michael Reininger, the former president of Brightline and now executive director of its parent company Florida East Coast Industries, told the South Florida Business Journal that it will be at least two-and-a-half years before the train will offer service to central Florida. The Orlando leg of Brightline’s service was originally supposed to start in 2018.

While Brightline will hit the rails this summer to travel between Miami and West Palm Beach, Brightline says lawsuits from Martin and Indian River counties over construction through their areas have been partially to blame for the delay in service to Orlando.

Reininger also says additional permits are needed for Phase II, the West Palm Beach to Orlando portion of the plan.

“As a practical matter, there’s about 30 months of construction that needs to be done,” Reininger told the South Florida Business Journal. “We won’t start that construction until we finish the permitting and get the financing put in place.”

Meanwhile, Brightline is focusing on debuting it’s tri-county South Florida service, which they say is still on track for a summer launch.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.