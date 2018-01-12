Brightline train fatally strikes woman in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Brightline higher-speed passenger train offering a VIP ride from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach struck and killed a woman on the tracks in Boynton Beach, Friday evening, authorities said.

According to Boynton Beach Police, the train was traveling north on the Florida East Coast Railway when it struck the pedestrian.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:25 p.m.

Officials said it was unclear what the victim was doing on the tracks.

No one on board the train was injured.

The accident takes place hours before the official debut of the route that will take passengers from Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach at speeds as high as 70 miles per hour.

A Brightline spokesperson issued a statement, Friday night, that reads, “Brightline’s team is cooperating with local authorities. This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. We continue to stress safety and the adherence to the rules and laws in place around active railroads.”

Detectives are in the process of notifying next of kin.

The death investigation is ongoing at this time.

