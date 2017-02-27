Bridge on Venetian Causeway partially closed until Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are temporarily shutting down one lane of the Venetian East Bascule Bridge to make some bike-friendly changes to the pathway.

The East Bascule Bridge on the Venetian Causeway in Miami will be temporarily closed to marine traffic, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

The closure begins Monday until Saturday, March 4, so crews can install bike-friendly grating on the bridge.

As only one lane will be closed during the installation, traffic will be able to flow in both directions.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.