Bridal store Alfred Angelo plans to auction dresses in Deerfield Beach

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Alfred Angelo, a bridal store that recently went bankrupt and ceased to fulfill pending orders for brides-to-be, may be planning an auction, trustee lawyers said.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Alfred Angelo’s potential auction will include sample dresses and wholesale inventory that has been stored in Deerfield Beach. D. Brett Marks, lawyer for the store’s bankruptcy trustee, confirmed this information on Wednesday.

A court filing also stated that Auction America in West Palm Beach, the auctioneer, will plan an appointment-based viewing for all dresses and other goods to be sold “as is.”

However, the auction must be approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge, the Sun Sentinel reported. If approved, the auction would take place on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. inside Alfred Angelo’s warehouse, located at 602 S. Military Trail, Building 2, Unit 692.

The Auction America viewing would then take place on the same day at 8 a.m.

Back on July 14, Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy. The store then said, according to a statement from the Chapter Seven Trustee, they will not fulfill orders that have not yet been delivered to customers.

