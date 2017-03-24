Brickell high-rise under construction catches fire; crew evacuated

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after, they said, a high-rise under construction in Brickell caught on fire, Friday evening.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, officials were dispatched to the scene of the blaze at the Panorama Building, located at 1101 Brickell Bay Drive, just before 7 p.m.

Cellphone video captured the scene as smoke appeared to be shooting out of the building’s 67th floor.

Officials said 15 to 20 workers who were part of the cleanup crew were evacuated from the building.

Firefighters were able to take elevators up 60 stories, but they had to go up the stairs for the rest of the way. They were able to extinguish the flames.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

