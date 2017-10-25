Brewery creates beer inspired by chainsaw-wielding nun

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Doing yard work in the hot Florida sun can leave you sweaty, but try doing it in a full nun’s outfit.

That’s what chainsaw-wielding sister Margaret Ann of Miami-Dade did and it inspired a South Florida brewery to create a beer after her.

You may have seen this video of sister Margaret Ann already – it’s from right after Hurricane Irma.

She became an internet celebrity after an off-duty officer recorded the video of her sawing down tree debris after the storm.

The video inspired the team at Boynton Beach’s Due South Brewing Company to create the “Nun With a Chainsaw” pale ale in draft and 16-ounce cans.

