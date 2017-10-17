VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Local breast cancer survivors spent a day with dolphins at the Miami Seaquarium.

The park partnered with two nonprofit organizations to give 14 local cancer survivors a chance of a lifetime, Tuesday. The women were invited to come out to swim and spend the day with dolphins.

“What a great experience that was,” said breast cancer survivor Bonnie Parks. “It was just a coming together for all of us who have something in common. We’ve all been through a long journey, so for all of us to get together and experience something like this, it was really fun.”

Miami Seaquarium has been hosting the event for more than 10 years.

