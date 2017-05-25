Brazen robber walks into Miami doctor’s office, steals electronics

MIAMI (WSVN) - An alleged robber is at large after walking into a Miami doctor’s office and stealing electronics.

According to the City of Miami Police, they are searching for the brazen robber who was caught on camera walking into the Miami Back and Neck Specialist office, at 2800 Biscayne Blvd., and stealing electronic devices back on May 18 at 8 a.m.

Help us identify this offender who stole 2 laptops & a tablet from the doctor's office @ 2800 Biscayne Blvd on 5/18/17 Call @MDCrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/7BZcRWq20M — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 25, 2017

Police said once the man was inside, he entered several classrooms within the office and stole two Macbooks and a mini-computer tablet.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

