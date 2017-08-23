Brahman Family Foundation donates $1 million to MDC and FIU

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local foundation has offered a generous gift to two South Florida colleges, Wednesday.

The Braman Family Foundation announced that they will make a $1 million donation to Miami-Dade College and Florida International University.

The donation is an incentive for students to enroll full-time during their last year of studies, giving them a chance to complete their education.

“Recently, my mother lost her battle to cancer, and it has been very difficult,” said FIU senior Tamara Thompson. “Being able to continue my education is one of the most important aspects of my life. Any support, big or small, helps me tremendously with being able to continue my education.”

The Braman Family Completion scholarship will support 500 students from each school, every year.

