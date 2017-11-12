Boys & Girls Club throws gala for Miami-Dade children in need

MIAMI (WSVN) - Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade threw a classy cause for kids, Saturday, at the JW Marriott Marquis in downtown Miami.

Proceeds from the gala went toward after-school care programs, mentoring, computer training and other programs to help children in the community who need it the most.

Adding to the night’s proceeds was WSVN station Vice President Andy Ansin, who was on hand to present a $100,000 donation.

“We’ve been doing this now for 11 years, and it’s a way that we get a lot of folks in here — the community — to come out and have a great night, get all dressed up, and raise a lot of money for the kids” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

7News and Deco Drive’s own Lynn Martinez took a break from her anchoring duties to emcee the event.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.