MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is getting into the spirit of the season!

The Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade has opened its Christmas tree lot, where people can get the perfect tree or wreath.

It’s open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., located along Southwest 32nd Avenue near 28th Street in Miami.

