Boys and Girls Club hands out 100 Christmas trees to families in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization decided to give back and deliver Christmas trees to people in Miami.

The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade handed out free Christmas trees to 100 people, Tuesday, courtesy of Brickell City Centre and Swire Properties.

Those in line waited near Southwest 28th Street and 32nd Avenue for the chance to pick out one of the pre-wrapped trees that stood 5 to 6 feet tall.

“I am very excited about my tree,” said a recipient. “I appreciate everything they’re doing for me. I’m very excited.”

“People that can’t afford a tree, its a great thing,” said a man. “It’s a happy day, kids love it.”

“Thanks to our friends at Swire Properties, we were able to give out 100 trees today to the community,” said the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade President Alex Rodriguez-Roig. “I mean, our mission really is to help the community and they believe it that and they said I want to be part of that.”

For those looking to purchase a tree, the organization said they have a lot left. One-hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club, which serves thousands of boys and girls in Miami-Dade County with positive, year-round programs.

