Boynton Beach Police: driver found shot on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Police officers are reporting that they have found a driver shot after responding to a crash on Interstate 95.
In a tweet, the BBPD reported the crash happened at the Gateway ramp on I-95, sometime after noon, Wednesday.
Police have since cleared the scene and are investigating what happened.
Investigators said they are trying to determine how the incident happened and what led up to it.
