Boynton Beach Police: driver found shot on I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Police officers are reporting that they have found a driver shot after responding to a crash on Interstate 95.

In a tweet, the BBPD reported the crash happened at the Gateway ramp on I-95, sometime after noon, Wednesday.

On scene of traffic crash at Gateway & 95; driver had been shot; trying to determine where incident started. No further info avail now. pic.twitter.com/awcqJQ96MQ — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) February 8, 2017

Police have since cleared the scene and are investigating what happened.

CLEARED: Police activity in Palm Beach on I-95 south ramp to Exit 59 Gateway Blvd, off-ramp center lane blocked. — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) February 8, 2017

Investigators said they are trying to determine how the incident happened and what led up to it.

