Boynton Beach apartment fire displaces 15

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Several families evacuated their Boynton Beach apartment complex after a fire.

Flames filled the apartment complex near Federal Highway and Gateway Boulevard overnight.

One woman jumped out a second story window. Other neighbors were relieved to find out that a pregnant resident was already at the hospital and avoided danger.

“It was just a horrifying experience,” said one resident. “It’s just terrifying to think of being a new mother and being in a situation like this. It’s very, very sad.”

The Red Cross is helping 15 people displaced by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

