Boy suffers head injury after incident with horse in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a boy to the hospital after, officials said, he suffered a serious head injury during an incident involving a horse in a rural area of Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a call came in from the area of Southwest 156th Street and 193rd Avenue, at around 12:20 p.m.

Officials said the child was with a family member when the incident occurred. They said the victim is 5 years old or younger.

Officials said the child may have been kicked by the horse, but have not confirmed this information. “We had a traumatic injury of a child, possibly involving a horse,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Rick Fernandez.

Officials said the family member placed the injured boy in a car and called 911 as the relative began to drive. Rescue crews arranged for the child to be picked up and airlifted from a residential area near Southwest 136th Street and Krome Avenue.

From there, paramedics took the child to Kendall Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

Officials continue to investigate.

