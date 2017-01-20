Boy struck by vehicle in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy is recovering in the hospital after a car struck him in Coral Springs, early Friday morning.

According to police, it happened around 8 a.m., near Riverside Drive, between Northwest 35th Court and Sample Road.

Officials said the driver was pulling out of a residential neighborhood when she hit the boy, who was riding his bicycle.

The child suffered a leg injury and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers.

It is unknown if the driver will be cited.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.