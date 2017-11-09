Boy stabbed while sleeping welcomed home by deputies in central Florida

SEBRING, Fla. (WSVN) — An 11-year-old boy who was stabbed on Halloween in central Florida received a warm welcome home by local police and firefighters.

Fox 13 reports that the boy, identified as Zach, had been stabbed by a family guest while he was sleeping in his home in Sebring, about 85 miles south of Orlando.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Lee Driggers reportedly became angry that Zach was talking in his sleep, which kept Driggers from sleeping.

That’s when deputies said Driggers stabbed and beat Zach, leaving him in critical condition.

While Driggers was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Zach recovered in the hospital.

When it came time for Zach to return home, he told his father he was nervous after all he’d been through. His father told deputies, who decided to gather local agencies to make Zach’s homecoming less stressful.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to Facebook, showing patrol cars and fire trucks lined up along Zach’s street. A fire truck blasted water to welcome him, while deputies lined up to shake his hand. Paramedics who treated him the night he was stabbed were also on hand to greet the young boy.

“We were so glad to be able to help welcome home a brave young man today,” the agency wrote.

Welcome home, Zach!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.