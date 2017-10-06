Boy riding bicycle run over by SUV in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police released surveillance video of an SUV driving over a 9-year-old bicyclist before dragging him several feet.

According to Davie Police, the 9-year-old boy was on his way to school when he was run over by the SUV driver as she was exiting a parking lot near 6500 SW 39th St., Wednesday.

Police have since released surveillance footage of the scene, Friday. According to officials, the boy fell off of his bicycle as he stopped at the intersection and as he attempted to get up, the SUV made a right turn, driving over him and the bicycle.

Officials said the boy was stuck under the SUV and was dragged for about 448 feet.

One witness told police that the driver was on her phone at the time of the incident. That witness said they alerted the driver once she was stopped for traffic on Southwest 39th Street.

The boy suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

