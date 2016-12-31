Boy injured in crash that killed mother visited by teammates

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A little league baseball team showed their support for a teammate, days after a crash claimed the life of his mother and sent him to the hospital.

Members of the Parkland Little League World Series Team visited 11-year-old Michael Weiner at Broward Health Medical Center, Saturday morning.

“We came down just to see if we could put a smile on his face,” said the team’s coach, Doug Mox. “He’s part of our Parkland Little League community, and the boys wanted to come down. He followed us through the Little League World Series, and they wanted to come down to pay their respects to him and see if we could give him some thanks and try to make him smile a little bit today.”

On Tuesday, Michael and his mother, Coral Springs Elementary schoolteacher Christianne Weiner, were driving through the intersection at Sample Road and Northwest 101st Avenue, in Coral Springs, when, authorities said, a teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car crashed into their Mercedes-Benz.

Christianne, who had been honored as her school’s Teacher of the Year in 2012, died at the hospital.

Her son remains in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

One of the suspected car thieves, 18-year-old Tyree Goodwin appeared in bond court Wednesday and was charged with grand theft. The 17-year-old driver is facing several charges as well, including vehicular homicide.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Michael’s family. If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

